BioWorld - Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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Infection

Innovative Molecules adds EBV antiviral program to pipeline

June 16, 2026
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Innovative Molecules GmbH's new Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) antiviral program consists of several directly acting, highly potent, targeted polymerase inhibitors.
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