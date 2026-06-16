Cancer

Dacure Therapeutics designs degrader-antibody conjugates for TROP2+ tumors

The advent of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) changed targeted cancer therapy by enabling the delivery of cytotoxic agents to cancer cells. Topoisomerase I inhibitors are commonly used as payloads in TROP2-directed ADCs, but they are linked to toxicity and emerging resistance. Degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs) go beyond conventional cytotoxic payloads by combining antigen targeting and selective protein degradation.