BioWorld - Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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Infection

Technophage’s bacteriophage cocktail cleared for clinic

June 16, 2026
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Technophage SA has obtained clinical trial clearances in Europe to initiate a phase I/IIa study of the bacteriophage cocktail TP-122 (component TP-122A) in Portugal and the Netherlands.
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