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Endocrine/metabolic

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals patents dual PCSK9/Lp(a)-targeting compounds

June 16, 2026
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Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has disclosed new dual proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin-type 9 (PCSK9) and lipoprotein(a) (Lp[a])-targeting agents potentially useful for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents