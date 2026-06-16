Endocrine/metabolic

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals patents dual PCSK9/Lp(a)-targeting compounds

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has disclosed new dual proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin-type 9 (PCSK9) and lipoprotein(a) (Lp[a])-targeting agents potentially useful for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia.