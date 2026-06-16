BioWorld - Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Chengdu Shibeikang synthesizes new platelet adhesion inhibitors

June 16, 2026
Chengdu Shibeikang Biological Medicine Technology Co. Ltd. has patented new platelet adhesion inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disorders.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents