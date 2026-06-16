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Neurology/psychiatric

Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical reports new angiotensin AT2 receptor antagonists

June 16, 2026
Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified new angiotensin AT2 receptor antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents