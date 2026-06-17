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Neurology/psychiatric

Acumen selects development candidates for Alzheimer’s disease

June 17, 2026
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Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. has nominated ACU-301 and ACU-401 as development candidates in its Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBD) program as treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Bispecific antibody