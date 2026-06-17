Respiratory

Dual autotaxin inhibitor/PPAR-γ agonist alleviates pulmonary fibrosis in vivo

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic, progressive disease of unknown etiology, is the most common and fatal interstitial lung disease. Currently available treatments for IPF, such as pirfenidone and nintedanib, can slow disease progression and reduce mortality in patients who can tolerate them. However, these drugs frequently cause significant side effects and have been unable to improve quality of life in pivotal trials, which highlights the critical need for discovering novel IPF treatment strategies.