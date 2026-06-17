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Neurology/psychiatric

Lundbeck patents new orexin OX2 receptor agonists

June 17, 2026
H. Lundbeck A/S has disclosed new orexin OX2 receptor agonists potentially useful for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 narcolepsy.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents