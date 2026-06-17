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Gastrointestinal

Zealand Pharma reports IL-23R antagonists

June 17, 2026
Zealand Pharma A/S has identified new interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
BioWorld Science Gastrointestinal Patents