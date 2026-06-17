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Endocrine/metabolic

Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical synthesizes new MOGAT2 inhibitors

June 17, 2026
Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical Ltd. has divulged new 2-acylglycerol O-acyltransferase 2 (MGAT2, MOGAT2) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of obesity.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents