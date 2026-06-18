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Neurology/psychiatric

Saniona reports preclinical data for SAN-2668

June 18, 2026
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Saniona AB has presented preclinical data and its clinical development strategy for its lead clinical candidate, SAN-2668, which is a GABA-A receptor positive allosteric modulator under development for the treatment of severe pediatric epilepsies.
BioWorld Science Genetic/congenital Neonatal/pediatrics Neurology/psychiatric