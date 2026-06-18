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Cancer

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical patents new heterocyclic compounds

June 18, 2026
Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed heterocyclic compounds and their antibody-drug conjugates reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Patents