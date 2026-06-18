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Neurology/psychiatric

Insilico Medicine synthesizes new Nav1.8 blockers

June 18, 2026
Insilico Medicine Inc. has identified sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers that are potentially useful for the treatment of pain.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents