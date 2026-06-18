BioWorld - Thursday, June 18, 2026
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Cancer

Sunshine Lake Pharma identifies new GTPase KRAS G12C inhibitors

June 18, 2026
Sunshine Lake Pharma Co. Ltd. has patented GTPase KRAS (G12C mutant) inhibitors found to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents