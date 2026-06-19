BioWorld - Friday, June 19, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Dermatologic

Derm-Biome’s DB-006 shows efficacy in atopic dermatitis model

June 19, 2026
No Comments
Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals Inc. has released promising preclinical results for its novel small molecule, DB-006, demonstrating efficacy in treating atopic dermatitis.
BioWorld Science Dermatologic