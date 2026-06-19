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Cardiovascular

Scribe’s cardiometabolic programs gain CIRM boost

June 19, 2026
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Scribe Therapeutics Inc. has been awarded more than $25 million by California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) across two preclinical programs for CRISPR-based gene editing therapies targeting cardiovascular and metabolic disease.
BioWorld Science Financings Cardiovascular Grant