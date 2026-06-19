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Endocrine/metabolic

Kalohexis’ dual agonist achieves sustained fat loss with minimal rebound

June 19, 2026
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At the recent Endocrine Society meeting in Chicago, Kalohexis Inc. presented preclinical efficacy data on 710GO, an oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist, in obese nonhuman primates (NHPs).
BioWorld Science Conferences Endocrine/metabolic