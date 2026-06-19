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Endocrine/metabolic

Prime Medicine’s PM-577a cleared for clinic for Wilson’s disease

June 19, 2026
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Prime Medicine Inc. has obtained clearance from the New Zealand authority, Medsafe, for the company’s clinical trial application for PM-577a, an investigational Prime Editor for Wilson’s disease.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Endocrine/metabolic Genetic/congenital