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Immuno-oncology

Evaxion shares data from characterization of EVX-04

June 19, 2026
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Evaxion A/S has developed EVX-04, an AI-designed DNA vaccine encoding 1β endogenous retroviruses (ERVs)-derived antigenic fragments to induce broad antigen-specific T-cell responses targeting acute myeloid leukemia blasts expressing ERV antigens.
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