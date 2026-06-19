Cancer

Hangzhou Innogate Pharma discovers new KAT inhibitors

Hangzhou Innogate Pharma Co. Ltd. has patented inhibitors of histone acetyltransferase KAT5 (Tip60) and/or KAT6A (MOZ; MYST-3) and/or KAT6B (MOZ2; MYST-4) and/or KAT7 (HBO-1; MYST-2) and/or KAT8 (hMOF; MYST-1) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.