Cancer

Chinese scientists identify new macrocyclic compounds as kinase inhibitors

Henan Normal University and Henan Zhiwei Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. have discovered macrocyclic compounds acting as neurotrophic tyrosine kinase receptors (TRK) and/or proto-oncogene tyrosine-protein kinase ROS (ROS1; MCF3) and/or hepatocyte growth factor receptor (HGFR; MET) and/or macrophage colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R; CD115; c-Fms) and/or ALK tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitors found to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer and pain.