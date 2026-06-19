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Cancer

Nankai University and Accendatech present new majusculamide D derivatives

June 19, 2026
Scientists from Nankai University Tianjin and Accendatech Technology Co. Ltd. have identified a majusculamide D derivative found to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents