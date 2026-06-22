BioWorld - Monday, June 22, 2026
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Have brain-computer interfaces finally arrived?

June 22, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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More and more individuals now have chronically implanted brain-computer interface (BCI) systems in their heads. Devices that can record and stimulate neural signals are increasingly moving from labs to real-world settings to test their potential to treat neurological disorders. At the same time, startups are emerging, investors are pouring money into the space and companies are accelerating their development programs. After decades of clinical research and false starts, are BCI systems finally here?
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