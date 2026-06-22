BioWorld - Monday, June 22, 2026
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SCOTUS considers PhRMA challenge to trade secret disclosures

June 22, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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Although shot down last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, a constitutional challenge to a state law requiring biopharma companies to disclose trade secrets could live to see another court battle.
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