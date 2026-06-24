Platform technology IP adds to vaccine challenge

When it comes to vaccines and preparedness, platform delivery technologies can be both a boon and a barrier. On the one hand, an existing platform can speed development of a vaccine targeting an unexpected viral scare such as the recent Bundibugyo Ebola and Andes hantavirus outbreaks. On the other hand, the intellectual property (IP) protecting that platform adds to the economic hurdles facing smaller vaccine developers, Douglas Bucklin, a life sciences patent attorney with Volpe Koenig, told BioWorld.