Immuno-oncology

CATA-001 yields promising results for light chain multiple myeloma

Light chain multiple myeloma (LCMM) is a cancer driven by malignant plasma cells that produce excessive pathogenic free light chains (FLCs) that may cause kidney dysfunction and form amyloid deposits in key organs, thus leading to poor outcomes. Ab Studio Inc.’s CATA-001 is a bispecific antibody targeting both CD38 and aggregated light chains (ALs) designed to deplete CD38+ plasma cells and clear both circulating and tissue-deposited pathogenic FLC aggregates for the treatment of LCMM and AL amyloidosis.