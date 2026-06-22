BioWorld - Monday, June 22, 2026
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Infection

Tennor Therapeutics discovers new antibacterial agents

June 22, 2026
Tennor Therapeutics Ltd. has patented new compounds potentially useful for the treatment of bacterial infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents