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Inflammatory

Asahi Kasei Therapeutics reports new TNFR1 antagonists

June 22, 2026
Asahi Kasei Therapeutics Corp. has identified new tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 1A (TNFRSF1A; TNFR1; p55; CD120a) antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents