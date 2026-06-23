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Neurology/psychiatric

Matricelf studies neural tissue implant for spinal cord injury

June 23, 2026
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Matricelf Ltd. has initiated a pivotal IND-enabling efficacy study evaluating its engineered human neural tissue implant for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury.
BioWorld Science Medical technology Neurology/psychiatric