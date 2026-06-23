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Biomarkers

Case report links APOLD1 variant to vascular-type bleeding disorder

June 23, 2026
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Vascular-type bleeding disorder (BDVAS) is a rare, autosomal dominant disorder mainly caused by impaired vascular integrity.
BioWorld Science Conferences Biomarkers Genetic/congenital Hematologic