Endocrine/metabolic

Lundbeck’s Lu-AG-22515 shows promise in thyroid eye disease

Lu-AG-22515, also known as velaprumig, is a recombinant fusion protein that targets CD40 ligand (CD40L) and human serum albumin (HSA), thereby blocking the binding between CD40 and CD40L, a known signaling pathway involved in several autoimmune diseases. Researchers at H. Lundbeck A/S evaluated the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile of Lu-AG-22515 in cynomolgus monkeys, as well as the impact of its inhibitory effect in the preclinical setting of thyroid eye disease (TED).