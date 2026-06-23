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Neurology/psychiatric

Janssen Pharmaceutica presents new TMEM175 activators

June 23, 2026
Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has synthesized endosomal/lysosomal proton channel TMEM175 activators reported to be useful for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents