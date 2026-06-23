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Infection

Farsight Medical Technology patents new cyclosporin analogues

June 23, 2026
Farsight Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has identified cyclosporin analogues found to be potentially useful for the treatment of hepatitis B viral infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents