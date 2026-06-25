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Immuno-oncology

BMS’s dual CAR T-cell therapy shows efficacy in multiple myeloma

June 25, 2026
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Researchers from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) presented preclinical data on BMS-986453 (tunlucabtagene autoleucel), a dual-targeting BCMA×GPRC5D CAR T-cell therapy, in models of multiple myeloma.
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