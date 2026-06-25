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Cancer

Extracellular vesicle-based photoimmunotherapy for MDK+ solid tumors

June 25, 2026
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Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDACs) present a remodeled tumor microenvironment (TME) characterized by a dense desmoplastic stroma composed of heterogeneous cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), abundant extracellular matrix proteins, immunosuppressive immune cells and a hypovascular network.
BioWorld Science Cancer