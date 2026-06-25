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Cancer

GT-02897 exerts efficacy in preclinical multiple myeloma

June 25, 2026
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Investigators from the Karl Landsteiner University aimed to evaluate the therapeutic potential of a novel CDK9 inhibitor/degrader, GT-02897, for the potential treatment of multiple myeloma.
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