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Neurology/psychiatric

Nippon Shinyaku’s NS-035 designated orphan drug in Japan

June 25, 2026
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Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.’s NS-035 has been awarded Japanese orphan drug designation for the treatment of Fukuyama congenital muscular dystrophy.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Musculoskeletal Neurology/psychiatric Antisense Japan Orphan drug