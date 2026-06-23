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BioWorld - Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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» J-Pharma drives first cancer LAT1 to phase III study with FDA nod
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J-Pharma drives first cancer LAT1 to phase III study with FDA nod
June 23, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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J-Pharma Co. Ltd. is progressing the most clinically advanced L-type amino acid transport 1 (LAT1) inhibitor, nanvuranlat (JPH‑203), in a global phase III Beacon-BTC study of biliary tract cancer following U.S. FDA alignment.
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