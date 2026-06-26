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Next wave of BCI firms builds on pioneers to tackle challenges

June 25, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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With the pace of neurotechnology development accelerating, a wave of brain-computer interface (BCI) companies is emerging on the heels of the pioneers. In the latest installment of BioWorld’s series on the BCI field, Rotem Kopel, CEO of Ability Neurotech SA, explains that following in the footsteps of the established players has its advantages. “It's not too bad to be a fast follower to a company like Neuralink.” Ability and its peers are either building more complete systems, or exploring different approaches from electrodes with newer materials to nanoparticles, while addressing technical and clinical challenges identified by earlier entrants and targeting different indications.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Medical technology Neurology/psychiatric Europe U.S.