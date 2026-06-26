BioWorld - Friday, June 26, 2026
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Newco news

Oblenio’s $62M series B for trispecific antibody in autoimmune diseases

June 25, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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A year and a half from its formation, Oblenio Bio has generated positive nonhuman primate data for LBL-051 in chronic autoimmune diseases and closed a $62 million series B to move the trispecific T-cell engager into the clinic.
BioWorld Financings Newco news Antibody Bispecific antibody Asia-Pacific U.S.