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BioWorld - Friday, June 26, 2026
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» Oblenio’s $62M series B for trispecific antibody in autoimmune diseases
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Oblenio’s $62M series B for trispecific antibody in autoimmune diseases
June 25, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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A year and a half from its formation, Oblenio Bio has generated positive nonhuman primate data for LBL-051 in chronic autoimmune diseases and closed a $62 million series B to move the trispecific T-cell engager into the clinic.
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