BioWorld - Friday, June 26, 2026
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Advanced Medical Solutions’ takeout offer worth £659M

June 25, 2026
By Karen Carey
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Adhesives innovator H.B. Fuller Co. is offering £2.85 per share in cash to buy Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, expanding its technologies, commercial footprint and manufacturing capabilities across the globe.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Medical technology Europe U.S.