BioWorld - Friday, June 26, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements for June 25, 2026

June 25, 2026
New hires and promotions in the biopharma and med-tech industries, including: Cardiomech, Echo, EMD Serono, H. Lundbeck, Mammogen, Maplight, Picard, Respiree, Takeda.
BioWorld Briefs Appointments and advancements