BIO 2026: Alternatives to funding orphan drugs

At the BIO International Convention, nonprofit and for-profit companies discussed ways to fund orphan drug development, especially for ultra-rare diseases where development costs can be challenging. One of the simplest ways to keep costs down is to skip the discovery phase and use repurposed drugs or rescue shelved therapeutic assets as the Orphan Therapeutics Accelerator has done. The Cambridge, Mass.-based accelerator was founded in 2024 to rescue shelled therapeutic assets for ultrarare diseases.