BioWorld - Wednesday, June 24, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Pulmonary inflammation unveils three severe pneumonia subtypes

June 24, 2026
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
Molecular subtyping of disease is typically associated with cancer. Now, researchers at the University of Cambridge are applying it to infections.
BioWorld Science Diagnostics Immune Infection Inflammatory Respiratory Coronavirus