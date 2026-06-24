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BioWorld - Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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» Pulmonary inflammation unveils three severe pneumonia subtypes
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Pulmonary inflammation unveils three severe pneumonia subtypes
June 24, 2026
By
Mar de Miguel
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Molecular subtyping of disease is typically associated with cancer. Now, researchers at the University of Cambridge are applying it to infections.
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