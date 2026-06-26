BioWorld - Friday, June 26, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical identifies new KRAS mutant inhibitors

June 26, 2026
Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has discovered hydrazine-structured compounds as inhibitors of GTPase KRAS and its mutants. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents