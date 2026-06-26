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Cancer

New WRN inhibitors reported in Laekna Pharmaceutical patent

June 26, 2026
Laekna Pharmaceutical Ningbo Co. Ltd. has disclosed Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors found to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents