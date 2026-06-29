BioWorld - Monday, June 29, 2026
Breaking News: Science fiction realized: BCI tech is hereSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Respiratory

Inhaled ALK5 inhibitor delivers lung-targeted antifibrotic effects

June 29, 2026
No Comments
ALK5 mediates the core profibrotic TGF-β signaling cascade that promotes fibroblast activation, myofibroblast differentiation and extracellular matrix production, ultimately leading to persistent tissue remodeling and lung fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Respiratory