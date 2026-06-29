Cancer

TRIP13 blockade as a therapeutic approach in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and is a cancer type that shows genomic heterogeneity and several molecular alterations. By analyzing available microarray and next-generation transcriptome sequencing data, researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham found that thyroid hormone receptor-interacting protein 13 (TRIP13), a member of the AAA ATPase family, was overexpressed in prostate cancer, making it a potential therapeutic target.