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Nephrology

Gensci-144 shows renoprotection in CKD

June 29, 2026
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Genescience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has been developing an SLC6A19 inhibitor – Gensci-144 – for the potential treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD).
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